Barcelona signed Coutinho valuing the Brazilian as the perfect replacement for Neymar, the former Liverpool player arrived in Barcelona in exchange for 135 million euros and being the great star of the entire Premier League, a fact that increased the expectation around the selected by the verde amarela, whose history with the culé painting is one of terror.
Between injuries and game casualties, ‘Pipe’ did not end up performing as the club expected of him, a fact that at the time led him to leave on loan to Bayern Munich and now to Aston Villa, where he has shown a positive performance and with the shelter of his manager and friend, Steven Gerrard, could remain within the club,
Coutinho has a purchase option of 40 million euros, however, the ‘Villains’ refuse to pay that figure and want to negotiate a sale with the club for a lower price, the English have sent a first offer of 14 million euros euros for the signing of the Brazilian, everything indicates that it will be rejected by the culé team. However, what is a fact, by whatever method, the departure of the former Liverpool will mean losses of more than 100 million for the Catalans.
