Barcelona City Council will subsidize 57 projects presented by public and private sports centers aimed at reduce water consumption in sports facilities to cope with drought. Specifically, there are 45 public entities and 12 private companies. And the centers will have a maximum period of 12 months to apply the proposed improvements. In total, About 4 million euros will be distributed to promote these measures within the framework of the awards ‘Barcelona with sustainable sport’.

The Sports Councilor, David Escudehighlighted that with this initiative “Barcelona wants to lead the commitment to reduce water consumption in a sustainable way in sports facilities and promote a sports sector committed to the environment“.

The awards have been divided into two categories. Category A, to which 24 entities have submitted, has been allocated to projects that seek to improve the reuse of water in the facilitiess, for example, recovering water from cleaning pool filters for use in flushing toilets. Projects have also been approved to recovery of gray water from showers for irrigation and for the recovery of sea water and gray water from showers for cleaning boats.

On the other hand, in category B, with 33 approved projects, they focus on initiatives to repair leaks, changing the filter medium for pool waterthe incorporation of ultraviolet equipment, the replacement of taps with other low consumption ones or the incorporation of pressure and flow reducers. Some proposals also include the incorporation of consumption monitoring systems and pool filter cleaning automation systems.

To participate in either of the two categories, the projects presented had to have a minimum consumption of 2,000 m³ per day and a minimum amount of 10,000 euros.