The alert for the great drought has become a reality in the great Barcelona. The lack of rain has led, despite the millionaire investments of the last two decades, to a worrying situation with water in the city. The effects of the climate emergency due to the lack of water and high temperatures that have affected Europe throughout the year are already being felt in the form of water restrictions in the second largest city in Spain in population. The autumn rains have not been enough and the Generalitat de Catalunya will declare a state of alert for drought tomorrow in Barcelona and its metropolitan area (where 5.5 million people live) due to the shortage of supplies in the reservoirs that make up the Ter system -Llobregat (at 33% capacity), which supplies 70% of the Catalan population. He announced it this morning in an interview on the radio station Catalonia Radior the Minister of Climate Action of the Generalitat, Teresa Jordà. The counselor wanted to make it clear that drinking water for the population is “more than guaranteed” and that the restrictions will hardly be felt by the population.

The declaration does not suppose, for the moment, limitations on the consumption of drinking water, but it does entail agricultural restrictions (irrigation is reduced by 25%); livestock (10%); industrial (5%); municipal, such as the filling of ornamental fountains and the irrigation of streets with drinking water; and domestic, such as watering gardens, filling swimming pools or washing cars. This is the second time in the 21st century that an alert has been declared in the city after the great drought of 2008. Barcelona thus becomes another major regional capital, like Seville, which applies water restrictions. It is a warning of the climate emergency that Spain, especially the Mediterranean, will face in the coming and uncertain decades.

The general lack of water is not only a matter of agricultural populations or of the so-called emptied Spain. No one is safe. Not even large, touristy and even Olympic cities like Barcelona and its entire metropolitan area. The ghost of the drought had been hovering over the capital of Catalonia for months and sources from the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), the highest body in water management in the community, told this newspaper in July that the declaration of alert would inevitably arrive in September if the uncertain weather did not turn around in August. Finally, the bad omens have been postponed until November 22.

The declaration of the alert does not have a specific period of time (there is neither a minimum nor a maximum established) and it is declared or lifted depending on the state of the reserves. From now on, only heaven will decide. Today, 70% of the population of Catalonia already lives with restrictions, with 650 municipalities between the four provinces (Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Tarragona) on alert. The forecasts of the Meteorological Service of Catalonia for August and September in terms of rainfall were not good, and although there were electrical storms both in the last summer and autumn weeks, the water from the sky has not even fallen in the right place (in the headwaters of the rivers) nor enough. The territory is thirsty. “It rains, but it is hardly noticeable because everything is so dry that all the land remains and it does not reach rivers and reservoirs,” summarizes an ACA spokeswoman.

Now, the goal is to save as much drinking water as possible while waiting for the rains to arrive. One of the measures that are applied and that the people of Barcelona may notice more is the restriction on ornamental fountains and the use of drinking water to clean streets. Since the great drought of 2008, the Catalan capital has worked so that, in the event of a drought alert returning (as it finally did), the city would be better prepared. Thus, in recent decades it has reduced the use of drinking water for cleaning services, key to not reducing reserves for human consumption. The potable liquid used to clean the streets has been replaced by reclaimed water (non-potable) by 80%, and to fill ornamental fountains, by 71%, according to data from the Consistory. The reduction, according to the City Council, has been achieved thanks to the use of groundwater, previously treated by treatment plants.

The reality is that the restrictions have come despite the fact that the city and its entire metropolitan area are, today and in the opinion of experts, much more prepared to face long periods of lack of rain than they were 15 years ago. The restrictions that were applied in 2008 represented the first major warning of climate change in the Spanish Mediterranean basin and also a paradigm shift in the hydrological policy of the community, which opted to build desalination plants and water treatment plants (which entail a high energy cost). .

At that time, the El Prat desalination plant had not yet come into operation (it did so in 2009), the great locomotive that guarantees the water supply in the Catalan capital (it can generate up to 60 hm3 a year) through the purification of water of sea. The fact that the large desalination infrastructure has reached 80% of its capacity since January (so much desalinated water had never been produced since its inauguration) has not prevented the city from going on alert either, which denotes the serious climatic situation. Although it has slowed down the arrival of restrictions and leaves the next scenario that the Catalan decree stipulates far away: declaration of emergency, in which limitations on mouth consumption do begin to be applied.

