The arrival of Vitor Roque to Barcelona is great news for the club, just when the culés are experiencing one of the worst performances against the team in Xavi's management, the young Brazilian joins the squad, and although it is not certain That the former Paranaense arrives with fine aim and contributes an enormous number of goals, it is clear that the youth player will make more than one of the Blaugrana attackers have to pick up the pace so as not to lose their place with the recent signing.
For more news about FC Barcelona
It is clear that the attack has become stronger, however, Xavi continues to notice deficiencies in the midfield after Gavi's injury and asks the board to make a greater effort to reinforce this area of the field in January. Thus, coach and board agree on the perfect name to make the culé contention strong, Aleix García, captain and key man of the surprising Girona, whom they are already studying how to sign.
Sport advances that the Iberian is a priority and the board is clear about it. Due to financial issues, paying his exit option is complex despite the fact that it is only 20 million euros. That being the case, they are considering a low purchase including one or some players as a bargaining chip, being Romeu, Eric García and Pablo Torre the alternatives. The secondary option is to obtain income from the sale of the club's assets, that is, activate some lever as in the summer of 2022 to have the required resources.
#Barcelona #sign #Aleix #García #January
Leave a Reply