Barcelona joins the initiatives of other points of the Spanish coastline and from next summer will launch a pilot test so that four beaches in the city are smoke-free and smoking is prohibited on them. They will be those of Sant Miquel, Somorrostro, Nova Icària and Nova Mar Bella. The initiative, which seeks to protect the environment (due to the pollution caused by cigarette butts) and the health of smokers and non-smokers, replicates those that have been launched for years on the beaches of the Costa Brava, such as some of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and Lloret. In the whole of Spain, the area with the most smoke-free beaches is Galicia. Also in Murcia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands there are sandy areas where smoking is prohibited.

This first summer being a pilot test, it will not be sanctioned, the Councilor for Climate Emergency, Eloi Badia, explained this Tuesday. And with a view to the future, he explained that the City Council is not authorized to set a sanctioning regime in this regard, “but a mandatory regulatory regime can be approved so that the authority can urge a citizen not to smoke, and if he does not do so, he can be sanctioned for contempt of authority ”.

In parallel, the Councilor for Health, Gemma Tarafa, added that the Anti-Smoking Law, which came into force in 2011, a decade ago, has “loopholes that the authorities could review.” In any case, the two councilors have said, it is not a measure that seeks to fine but to preserve health and the environment, and to respond to bathers who want to enjoy a smoke-free beach. The councilors have not ruled out studying expanding, in the future, public spaces “where it makes sense to apply a measure of this style.”

Badia has indicated that the test will take place during the bathing season, from May to October. And after the municipal government approves a decree and with a period of public exposure, with the idea of ​​being able to start the test in spring. Badia has defended that in addition to being a health problem, “smoking on the beach is also an environmental problem: every year five million cigarette butts end up in the sea and release toxic pollutants that can alter the marine ecosystem.”

Tarafa has defended that “being a healthy city is also being a city without tobacco smoke.” Tarafa recalled that “the main cause of preventable death is tobacco” and that tobacco is associated with diseases such as cancer or respiratory diseases. “Death attributable to tobacco use in Barcelona is 2,200 deaths a year, 13.8%”, he indicated before recalling that smoke also affects passive smokers and minors and adolescents. “A measure like this is one more piece to fight against tobacco consumption,” he added after explaining that environmental consumption in public space is one more risk factor for increasing the urge to smoke.