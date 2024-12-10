Barcelona will be one of the seven “artificial intelligence factories” in Europe

The European Union has chosen the Barcelona Supercomputing Center — National Supercommuting Center (BSC) to create one of the continent’s advanced centers for the development of artificial intelligence, called “AI factories.” Its objective is to open European supercomputers beyond the research community so that companies, SMEs and startups can develop cutting-edge generative AI models. This will boost innovation in sectors such as “health, manufacturing, climate, finance and more”, defends Brussels, thus helping the 27 to increase their relevance in this technology.

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Óscar López, confirmed this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers that the BSC will be one of the centers that will house one of the seven “AI factories” in the EU. The deployment includes expanding the capabilities of the BSC supercomputer, MareNostrum 5, to equip AI accelerators that allow the training and development of large-scale generative models.

In addition to computing power, the EU’s purpose is for each of these “AI factories” to have facilities for accessing the data necessary for training the models and for attracting “talent” from across the continent. López has described the news as “very important” and has highlighted that it will allow Spanish SMEs to access the potential of this technology.

The seven EU AI factories involve fifteen Member States and two participating States of the European Supercomputing Network. In this way, Portugal, Romania and Türkiye have joined the pole led by Spain; Austria and Slovenia have joined Italy; and Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Norway and Poland have joined Finland.

The total investment by the Spanish Government to expand the capacities of MareNostrum 5, inaugurated last year, will be around 62 million euros. The Generalitat of Catalonia will contribute another 14 million, while Portugal, Turkey and Romania will contribute another 28, totaling 98.33 million euros in total. The project is 50% financed by the EU, so another 98.33 million will come to the BSC from community funds.

Access to advanced AI, training and coaching

Each AI factory must provide a set of services to develop as an innovation hub around AI. Among them, the Government explains, is access to optimized supercomputing resources for AI for the companies and institutions of the countries that are part of the consortium, a data space for training, software libraries and advanced technical support.

“It will also include a training program, startup accelerators, as well as the creation of sector nodes to promote the deployment of AI in sectors such as health, regulation, finance, the public sector, etc.” , has detailed the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Each AI factory must also offer an experimentation platform for new AI technologies, so that companies can test their innovations before going to market. The program aims to “encourage the investment necessary to create an innovative ecosystem in AI, so that Europe not only improves its competitiveness and innovation in AI, but also guarantees its strategic sovereignty and improves control over data and security, ensuring models of trustworthy AI”, Digital Transformation has defended.