The vast crowds visiting the world’s major cities have gradually become a problem for governments and local residents. So much so that Many began charging an extra fee to tourists, with the aim of reducing the number of people entering daily. Barcelona, ​​in Spain, is one of them, and for months it has implemented several measures to try to curb excessive tourism.

As one of their first measures, they decided to ban holiday apartments rented through online platforms such as Airbnb from 2028. However, they decided not to stop there and have now almost doubled the tourist tax they charge foreign visitors. While it had recently gone from 2.75 to 3.25 euros, from October it will rise to 4 euros per night.

The measure was approved after a vote in the local council, where officials said the aim of the tax increase was to “increase quality tourism” above the number of tourists they receive each year, which, according to the latest reports, is currently around 32 million.

According to Time Out magazine, Spain is expected to overtake France as the world’s most visited destination over the next 15 years.

How is the tourist tax charged?

Anyone who wants to visit the mythical European city will have to pay two types of taxes. Firstly, there is the Regional tourist tax, which is charged per night depending on the type of accommodation usedThat is, if it is a luxury hotel, an extra charge of 3.50 euros per night will be charged, while an Airbnb – which will no longer be available in 2028 – requires an outlay of about 2.25 euros for each night.

The increase in municipal tax is estimated to increase annual revenue from 95 to 115 million euros, with this revenue being used for infrastructure projects in the city.

Added to this is the tourist tax – which will increase in the autumn – and is charged per night, for a stay of up to seven nights. From October this year, if tourists decide to stay in a five-star establishment for seven nights, they will have to pay a total of 52.50 euros in addition to the hotel rate.

This is expected to not only lead to a decrease in visits to the city, but will also result in higher revenues for the Government.The increase in municipal tax is expected to raise annual revenues from 95 to 115 million euros, with this revenue being used for infrastructure projects in the city, such as street improvements and more transport services.

Will Airbnb and other rental apps be banned?

The other measure that is generating expectations among citizens is the possibility of closing all tourist rental apartments (such as Airbnb) by 2028. The local mayor, Jaume Collboni, defined it as a measure “to make life easier for the residents”.

As he explained, In Barcelona there are 10,000 apartments with tourist licenses that will no longer be legal in November 2028. This is because the phenomenon of seasonal and room rentals skyrocketed in the city, coinciding with the regulation of maximum prices in Catalonia.

As these contracts are not included in the Housing Law, they allow owners to avoid issues such as price caps and assume the costs of property management.

