With the league title signed and celebrated, Barcelona will now focus its attention on assembling the squad for the following year. In what he points out will be a complex market for the club, not for nothing both Mateu Alemany and Jordy Cruyff himself have opted to leave the team as of the following June 30. The culés have several advanced negotiations and others on the waiting table, but there is confidence in closing signings of proven quality.
One of the footballers who has been being probed for weeks is the French Benjamin Pavard. It is no secret to anyone that the Catalans want a natural right-back and they saw the world champion in 2018 as a viable option. His agent Pini Zahavi, the man who brought Lewandowski to the club, did everything in his power to make the move happen, but all this will fail. Except for surprise, the defender will renew with the Bayern Munich team.
The agent understands that the complex economic situation of Barcelona does not offer the guarantees required by his client. For this reason, both Pavard and Pini himself have come to the conclusion that the best thing for the footballer’s career is to put aside his future within Xavi’s team and sign the contract for Bayern Munich. The same that brings with it an increase in salary and very surely ownership on the field, since Benjamin’s style of play is very much to Tuchel’s taste and the next cycle will surely be key.
