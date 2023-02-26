The Andalusian team beats the Blaugrana for the first time in its history who are now +7 on Real

Huge surprise in Almeria. In the match between the leaders and the penultimate, separated by 37 points, Almeria beat Barcelona 1-0 avoiding what should have been the virtual closure of La Liga.

With a victory Xavi would have moved to +10 over Ancelotti, but instead he remains at +7 and in the end today Barça lost a point from Madrid. And above all he has shown extreme fragility: evidently the elimination from the Europa League suffered at Old Trafford has left very heavy psychological aftermath. Two consecutive defeats after 18 games without losing, and we’ll see how it goes in next week’s cup Clásico. Almeria had won only one game in the last 8 days, and never in its history against Barça: 13 defeats (the last 9 in a row) and two draws. A historic day therefore, signed by a boy born in the Ivory Coast but with a Mali passport, El Bilal Toure. See also TV matches and sports programming for this Monday, February 28

WEAKENED DEFENSE — With this game placed between the play-off against Manchester United in the Europa League (last Thursday) and the first leg of the Copa del Rey at the Bernabeu (next Thursday), Xavi chooses to make a turnover, especially in defence. And leaving out the columns Araujo and Kounde giving space to Sergi Roberto (back at right-back) and the always fragile Eric Garcia considerably weakens the department. Also out Balde and Raphinha, in Ferran Torres and Gavi, disqualified at Old Trafford.

EXCELLENT ALMERIA — Almeria was penultimate and came from 3 consecutive defeats, the last one a very heavy 6-2 cashed in Girona. Rubi, a coach who grew up at La Masia who also coached Xavi in ​​his youth, prepared the match conscientiously, deploying the best in attack: Leo Baptistao on the right, El Bilal Toure and the Colombian Luis Suarez up front. Hunger and necessity led to an excellent first half for Almeria, attentive behind and lethal up front. See also Peru, Colombia's rival, has a warm-up against Jamaica

EIGHTH GOAL — Only one opportunity granted, and wasted by Sergi Roberto (18′), and shortly after (24′) the goal by El Bilal Touré. The young African controlled a long ball from the former Milan player Rodrigo Ely with his chest (his game was colossal), unloading to Luis Suarez who with a perfect shot caught his partner behind Christensen: control with the left and right powerful under the crossbar for what is just the eighth goal Barcelona have conceded in 23 matches. It was just the third time that Xavi’s team found themselves chasing: with Madrid they lost, with Osasuna they won, with Almeria they fell again.

CARDS AND DISQUALIFICATIONS — In the interval Xavi introduced Raphinha for Kessie returning to the 4-3-3 but more than opportunities Barça collected heavy yellows: Xavi, Raphinha and Gavi were booked and will miss the match against Valencia next Sunday through suspension.

MAKE WAY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE — See also Is Piqué breathing easy? Shakira's new enigmatic message about 'blame' The entry of Marcos Alonso and Araujo, for Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba led to a new system change, 3-4-3. Still nothing, however, in the production phase of the game. So as a last attempt Xavi tried with the very young Pablo Torre and Angel Alarcon, a 2003 and a 2004, for Busquets and Sergi Roberto. A header from Lewandowski, a right foot from Alarcon saved by Fernando, three chances between the air and the ground for Araujo, fixed in attack, but the equalizer did not arrive. Indeed, it was Ter Stegen who saved a goal that seemed to have been scored in a one-on-one with Ramazani. La Liga is not closed, while the Blaugrana crisis is very open.

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 21:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Barcelona #whats #Lose #Almeria #Liga #closed