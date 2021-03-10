That Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi have a friendship that goes beyond the fields is not new. In fact, it is something that has been known since they played in the Juniors, several years ago. But beyond seeing them enjoying together with the National Team shirt, Joan Laporta, brand new president of Barcelona, ​​believes that the arrival of the “Kun” is the key to convincing the “10” to stay. And he advanced with the idea of ​​putting them together.

Knowing the conflicts that Messi brings with the Catalans and the permanent threats of “change of scenery”, the new owner of Barsa has been developing a seduction plan that goes beyond money: Let Leo play with whoever he wants. And in the plans of the new Barcelona is Agüero.

The first poll of Laporta al Kun took place during the electoral campaign, but was formalized during the last hours after the triumph and it was advanced directly with Agüero himself with the numbers of a possible transfer.

Sergio Agüero with the Barcelona shirt. The game that “Mundo Deportivo” proposes.

Since England It is striking that Agüero has not advanced with a renewal with the City, since his contract ends in June. With a decade in England on his back and with almost no filming in the last season (largely due to an injury that sidelined him), it seems like Kun’s fate is far from the islands.

At 32 years old and while City does not accelerate due to its continuity, the Argentine striker was presented with a unique opportunity to share a squad with Messi at the club level. And according to reports from various Spanish media, the landing is about to fall.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Leo?”, He said Omen in a recent Twitch interview with Ibai Llanos, the renowned Spanish streamer with whom he usually broadcasts live matches. A statement that was accompanied by a conspiratorial look with the influencer.

The door for Kun in Barcelona is open. Especially because the Catalans should not pay a strong money for the pass and the arrangement is directly with the footballer. Or with his representative, Hernán Reguera, who for the moment did not say anything.

The truth is that, if it were to materialize, it would be a strong turn of the wheel to the diluted Catalan image. What is clear is that although numbers did not transcend, Barcelona’s formal offer with Agüero has been made and that for now, personal negotiations continue. Will there be a happy ending?

