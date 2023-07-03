Barcelona want to sign a contract with Turkish Fenerbahce footballer Arda Güler

The Catalan “Barcelona” wants to sign a contract with the footballer of the Istanbul “Fenerbahce” Arda Guler, known as the “Turkish Messi”. This is reported sport.es.

The intention of the Blue Garnet to buy the player was confirmed by club president Joan Laporta. “He is a young player and it is true that our scouts have been following him for a long time. All the top clubs in Europe want to sign him, and we are negotiating with Fenerbahce, ”the functionary said.

Laporta noted that Barcelona needed to strengthen the squad in order to succeed in European competition. “I love that La Liga has the best players in the world and we have to get there first and sign a player,” he added.

Güler is called the “Turkish Messi” for his similar style of play with the former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi. The 18-year-old midfielder appeared in 35 Fenerbahce games in all competitions last season, scoring 6 goals and 6 assists. Portal Transfermarkt estimates its value at 15 million euros.