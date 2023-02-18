El Pais: Barcelona could be banned from Champions League over corruption case

The Spanish football club Barcelona wanted to be suspended from participation in the Champions League because of the corruption case. This is reported El Pais.

According to the source, the Spanish prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the corruption component in the relationship between the club and the vice-president of the Spanish refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The Catalan leadership allegedly transferred him 1.4 million euros from 2016 to 2018 for consulting services.

If the fact of fraud in relations between Barcelona and Negreia is proved, then the International Football Federation (FIFA) may lower the club in the division and strip the titles. In addition, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) can remove the club from participating in the Champions League for one season.

Barcelona was founded in 1899 and is the most titled Spanish club. The team has won the Champions League five times and the Spanish Championship 26 times. Blue garnet has never left the top division of the national championship.