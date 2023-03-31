Barcelona wants Messi back: “Contacts in progress”

Barcelona want Leo Messi back. It’s not just polls, according to what the Sports worldthe Blaugrana club would have taken decisive action to make the Argentine world champion wear his shirt again, who wrote the history of Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint Germain.

In fact, Pulce’s contract with PSG is expiring and in fact there has not yet been any renewal. President Joan Laporta has already met with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, but Barca coach Xavi is also playing his part, keeping in touch with the player.

The coach would welcome his former teammate with open arms and other Blaugrana players also expressed themselves publicly in favor of Messi’s return last February 21 at dinner in the city with Busquets and Jordi Alba.

In the meantime, Barcelona’s goal would be to lower the wage rate to encourage Messi’s return. Certainly, the salary would be lower than that received at Paris.

“Leo Messi and his family know the affection I feel for them,” said club vice president Rafa Yuste. I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to success. I have a thorn in Leo’s side who has not been able to continue in our club. Of course I’d like to see him come back. For what he could represent on a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes ”, he later admitted.