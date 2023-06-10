Barcelona filed a letter last Friday in Madrid’s First Instance Court 15 in which it announced its withdrawal from the lawsuit, of which it was a part together with Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, against LaLiga and CVC. The three clubs, with the Spanish Football Federation as co-plaintiff, had denounced the economic alliance between the employers’ association and the investment fund called LaLiga impulse, for which the rest of the professional clubs received some 1,900 million euros in exchange for 8% of its profits in the commercialization of its television rights. In its dismissal letter, the blaugrana entity requested for its part the dismissal of the case without affecting the continuity in it of Real Madrid, Athletic and the federative entity.

The resignation of Barcelona occurred on the same Friday in which a Court of First Instance, in this case 46, also issued a sentence in which it affirms that there was a formal defect in the conditions of the call and in the adoption of the agreement of the LaLiga Assembly on August 12, 2021. The employers, in a statement, assured that this sentence “does not question the conformity to law of the LaLiga Impulso Project” and that “any possible defect notably in this lawsuit has already been fully remedied in the Assembly of December 10, 2021 where the final agreement with CVC was approved”.

LaLiga also confirms that the agreement with CVC has not been affected by assuming that the next payment of 500 million euros that the fund must provide will be made in the coming days.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.