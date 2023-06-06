the FC Barcelonarecent champion of Spain, won the Vissel Kobe Japan 2-0, this Tuesday in the friendly match to honor Andres Iniesta, who leaves the Japanese club.

Franck Kessie (minute 16) and Eric García (19) scored the goals for the Blaugrana team, in which Pablo Torre shone, author of the two assists of the match.

The meeting took place in Tokyo, and serves as a farewell for Iniesta, before leaving Vissel Kobe next month. The man from La Mancha, who made more than 600 appearances for FC Barcelona before joining Vissel Kobe in 2018, announced in May that he was leaving the Japanese club but that he wanted to continue playing, not knowing where his career would continue.

hard goodbye

On Tuesday he was a starter in the midfield of the current leader of theto J League, but failed to score, despite having a good shot into the side of the net in the first half. “Everything was great,” Iniesta said.

“This match was to say goodbye to the Japanese fans and show my respect in recognition of everything they have given me. I was able to achieve that, so I’m very happy.” Iniesta was substituted in the 81st minute, to applause from the New National Stadium in Tokyo, before sharing a warm hug with Xavi Hernández, his former teammate in midfield and now the coach of the Barcelona.

“Iniesta is now a veteran but he showed the quality he has in the game,” said Xavi. “For me he is always a fantastic player and someone who has been important for Barça and for Spain.”

Part of my life

Barça arrived to tokyo less than 24 hours before the game, flying just after their last championship game, the 2-1 home defeat of Celta Vigo. Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after winning four Champions Leagues and nine Spanish championships with Barça.

He signed a three-year contract with Vissel, with an estimated annual salary of 30 million dollars (28 million euros), before renewing in May 2021. In Japan, Iniesta won the Emperor Cup domestic cup in 2019 and reached the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League a year later.

However, in the last season he only played three games, all as a substitute, accumulating 38 minutes of play.

Andrés Iniesta ended his stay at Vissel Kobe in Japan, in an exhibition match against FC Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/4UbNYpeIow —Anthony Duarte (@anthonyduartee) June 6, 2023

“The respect that I feel for the whole world, the way in which I was treated by the fans, the experiences of these five years… have become part of my life,” Iniesta said of his experience in Japan. “It was a special feeling.”

Iniesta’s last game with Vissel Kobe will be at home against Consadole Supportor, in J-League, the next first of July.

