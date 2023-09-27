Next Friday, September 29, the Barcelona receives the Seville in it Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium for their duel on Matchday 8 The league from Spain, where the locals hope to win to stay at the top.
Just this weekend, the culés came back 3-2 against Celta Vigo. The visit won with so many from the Norwegian Jorgen Strand Larsen and the greek Anastasios Douvikasbut a double from the Polish Robert Lewandowski at minute 81 and 85, as well as a goal from the Portuguese Joao Cancelo At 89′, they gave them three points to reach 16 points at the top of the table. However, after the 2-2 draw against Mallorca, the culés could lose the leadership in Girona or Real Madrid.
With respect to Nervionensescome from having tied without scores against the Osasuna in Pamplona. In the weekday, the Sevillistas played against the Almeria in it Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, in the best game so far this season and they took the victory 5-1. With that win, the Mendilíbar team has risen to eleventh position with 7 points.
When? Friday, September 29
Place: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Olympic Lluís Companys
Schedule: 1:00 p.m. (Mexico) 2:00 p.m. (Colombia) 4:00 p.m. (Argentina)
Channel: Channel 5 and Sky Sports
Streaming: Blue to go
The Barça coach, Xavi Hernandezopened the possibility that the Brazilian forward Vitor Roque arrives in the next winter market, despite the economic situation that the club is going through.
On the other hand, Xavi I would bet again on the rotations for their duel against Majorca after the defeat of Celticadded to the insured losses of the Dutchman Frenkie de Jong and Pedri González.
Goalie: Marc-André ter Stegen
Defenses: Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan
Forwards: Joao Félix, Ferrán Torres, Robert Lewandowski
Substitutes: Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araújo, Pablo Gavi, Raphinha Dias, Iñigo Martínez, Sergi Roberto, Fermín López, Ander Astralaga, Iñaki Peña
The technician José Luis Mendilibar saw how the captain rejoined training Jesus Navas, who got off during the warm-up because he felt a puncture in his thigh and had to watch everything from the bench. Likewise, the defender Sergio Ramos has trained without any problem, forgetting the overload after competing in the Champions Leaguethe same as Jesús Fernández ‘Suso’. So much Navas as Ramosrespected voices in the locker room due to their seniority, are seeking to make the team aware of the importance of this week’s two commitments to seek to get the Seville of the hole in which he has put himself alone.
In addition to this, both the Brazilian Marcao Teixeira like french Tanguy-Austin Nianzou They are working hard to be one hundred percent, while Oliver Torres remains low, the Argentine Marcos Acuña would arrive for the match against Barça and the Dominican Mariano Diaz Needs more time.
Goalie: Orjan Nyland
Defenses: Nemanja Gudelj, Loïc Badé, Jesús Navas, Enrique Salas
Midfielders: Óliver Torres, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordán
Forwards: Rafa Mir, Dodi Lukébakio, Lucas Ocampos
Substitutes: Adria Pedrosa, Djibril Sow, Youssef En-Nesyri, Federico Gattoni, Marki Dmitrovic, Juanlu Sánchez, Fernando Reges, Erik Lamela, Matías Arbol, Boubakary Soumaré, Adnan Januzaj, Sergio Ramos
Barcelona 5-1 Seville
