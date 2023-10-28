You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.
They face each other this Saturday in the great game of the Spanish league.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Barcelona This Saturday’s classic begins, which takes place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, with a defense of three made up of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Iñigo Martínez, while the real Madrid presents four changes in its starting eleven.
The team led by Xavi Hernández keeps Fermín as a starter, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men come out, unlike the match against Sporting de Braga in the Champions League, with Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Toni Kroos.
The starting lineups of both teams are the following:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Gündogan, Gavi, Fermín; Ferran, Joao Félix.
Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Barcelona vs. real Madrid
9:15 a.m.
SPORTS AND EFE
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Barcelona #Real #Madrid #LIVE #follow #classic