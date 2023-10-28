The Barcelona This Saturday’s classic begins, which takes place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, with a defense of three made up of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Iñigo Martínez, while the real Madrid presents four changes in its starting eleven.

The team led by Xavi Hernández keeps Fermín as a starter, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men come out, unlike the match against Sporting de Braga in the Champions League, with Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Toni Kroos.

The starting lineups of both teams are the following:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Gündogan, Gavi, Fermín; Ferran, Joao Félix.

Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Barcelona vs. real Madrid

9:15 a.m.

SPORTS AND EFE