Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, live: follow the classic of the Spanish league

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in friendly.
Match that can define everything in Spanish football.
The real Madrid will face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, in a key game that could define the future of the League.
Madrid comes out with the same eleven that beat Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Thus, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernández will be the guardians of the white defence, the midfield will be for Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and Fede Valverde, Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema will play up front.
Sergi Roberto is the great novelty of Barcelona’s starting midfield. Sergi Roberto will play inside right in a midfield led by Sergio Busquets and that will have Frenkie de Jong as inside left. Pablo Páez ‘Gavi’ will act as a forward midfielder in a game system that can vary from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2.
In the defensive part, Ronald Araujo will act as right-back after serving a suspension against Athletic Club.
that’s how the game goes
3 p.m.
Barcelona 0
Real Madrid 0
Leave a Reply