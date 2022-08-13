Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano live: Falcao starts as a substitute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao
Falcao
The first date of the Spanish League 2022-23 is played
August 13, 2022, 01:15 PM
Barcelona welcome this saturday Vallecano Ray, on the first date of the 2022-23 League. The Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia he starts as a pinch hitter on the away team.
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has left defenders Sergiño Dest and Samuel Umtiti and striker Martin Braithwaite out of the squad for the league debut at the Spotify Camp Nou.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano
SPORTS
with Eph
August 13, 2022, 01:15 PM
