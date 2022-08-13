Saturday, August 13, 2022
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano live: Falcao starts as a substitute

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
The first date of the Spanish League 2022-23 is played

Barcelona welcome this saturday Vallecano Ray, on the first date of the 2022-23 League. The Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia he starts as a pinch hitter on the away team.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has left defenders Sergiño Dest and Samuel Umtiti and striker Martin Braithwaite out of the squad for the league debut at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano

