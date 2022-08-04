Good news for soccer fans! 📺 The game between Barcelona and Pumas can be enjoyed on open TV. The Joan Gamper trophy will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen through the Las Estrellas channel in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/sZSCnG6uQf – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 3, 2022

In his last duel he faced the New York Red Bulls of the mls on the Red Bull Arenataking the victory 0-2 with the French’s annotations Ousmane Dembele and the dutch memphis depay.

The auriazul team equaled 1-1 with Monterey Striped in the University Olympic. Jerome Rodriguez opened the actions, plus an own goal from the Argentine Nicholas Freire sealed the tie.

The Spanish team still has several moves to make, be it sales, casualties or salary reductions. In the case of Danish Martin Braithwaitethere are clubs like Celta Vigo, Getafe Y Vallecano Ray who raise their hands, where the celestial would be winning in the fight, although there are also exotic offers from the Al Nassr Y Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia, with the latter willing to offer too much gold.

In the case of contracts, the boat I would look for one more central defender and it would be Inigo Martinez of athletic clubworking for now on the offer.

With the new salary cap agreed, the culé team must reduce some salaries and for that reason they would be in talks with Gerard Piqué Y Sergio Busquets.

Finally, the coach Xavi Hernandez he continues to work on his stand, not knowing which trident he will choose for the attack, although it could be the Pole Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and the brazilian raphinhasince they left good feelings in preseason.

This week it was revealed that the Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia is interested in the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno and on this rumour, the striker made his point of view known prior to the trip to Spain.

“I don’t know anything, as it surprised you, it surprised me. I always said it, football is very dynamic, a lot of things happen, but really I’m here and with my head set here. Talking about the future doesn’t make sense, let’s go for date six and I am very involved in the tournament and the team like the rest of my teammates, talking about this at this time makes no sense “he declared.

About Sunday’s duel for the Joan Gamper Trophy he exclaimed: “With impressive emotion, we still have a bad taste in our mouths of not being able to score at home, but it is time to look forward, the team is excited, enthusiastic and eager to compete, which is what we are going for. We have not had It’s time to talk because our heads are focused on our commitments and we were only here today and trained to be able to get to the trip. Starting tomorrow, when we are all in Barcelona, ​​we will be able to talk about it and with our heads set on competing”.

On the other hand, the goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez spoke to the media prior to the match against Barcelonadeclaring that he fulfills one of his dreams by facing the Spanish club in his stadium, classifying the game as tough, although they are hopeful of being able to win.

“I dreamed of playing against Barcelona and so fulfilling it will be a goal in my life. We are going to try to win it. We are going to try to compete to the maximum against Barcelona and of course Pumas already has a victory in an international tournament like this in its history (Real Madrid), so we hope to be able to get the second one”he declared.

Julio González prior to Pumas traveling to Europe…

COUGARS (4-1-4-1): Julio Gonzalez; Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Pablo Bennevendo; Higor Meritao; Dani Alves, Eduardo Salvio, Leonel López, Gustavo del Prete; John Dinenno.

In the case of Cougarsalso put together a good squad to be able to aspire to the title of the MX Leaguehowever, they still have a long way to go and they could come as victims for many, although they will surely put up a good fight to avoid a landslide.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Pumas