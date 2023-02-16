Barcelona vs. Manchester United, minute by minute in the Europa League

Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba are the two novelties in the eleven holder of the Barcelona to meet in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 against Manchester Utdwho will leave with Casemiro in midfield after serving two games of suspension in the Premier League.

Xavi decided to move the Barca defense: Marcos Alonso will replace Christensen as left-back center back and Jordi Alba will replace Alejandro Balde on the left side. Besides, Franck Kessié will repeat in the center of the field before the loss of Sergio Busquets.

For their part, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will put Luke Shaw in center-back before Lisandro Martínez is out due to suspension.

Lineups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Alonso, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Gavi.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; and Weghorst.

Minute by minute

