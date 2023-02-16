Friday, February 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Barcelona vs. Manchester United, minute by minute in the Europa League

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Barcelona vs. Manchester United, minute by minute in the Europa League


close

Barcelona Fc

Barcelona vs. Getafe.

Barcelona vs. Getafe.

They meet this Thursday in a round of 32 match.

See also  Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta: when it starts and how to try it

Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba are the two novelties in the eleven holder of the Barcelona to meet in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 against Manchester Utdwho will leave with Casemiro in midfield after serving two games of suspension in the Premier League.

Xavi decided to move the Barca defense: Marcos Alonso will replace Christensen as left-back center back and Jordi Alba will replace Alejandro Balde on the left side. Besides, Franck Kessié will repeat in the center of the field before the loss of Sergio Busquets.

For their part, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will put Luke Shaw in center-back before Lisandro Martínez is out due to suspension.

Lineups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Alonso, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Gavi.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; and Weghorst.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

See also  Xavi commands Barcelona

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Barcelona #Manchester #United #minute #minute #Europa #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Spain approves abortion and sex change from the age of 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result