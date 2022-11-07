Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Barcelona vs. Manchester United, main course in Europa League after draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Barcelona

Barcelona celebration.

Barcelona celebration.

The round of 32 pairings were defined.

Barcelona, ​​eliminated in the Champions League group stage, will play against
Manchester United in the knockout round for access to the Europa League round of 16, as determined by Monday’s draw in Nyon (Switzerland).

In a duel between two period scorers, Robert Lewandowski for the Catalans and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils, the Spanish team will host the English on February 16 and will play the second leg in Manchester a week later.

AFP

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Barcelona #Manchester #United #main #Europa #League #draw

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A man under house arrest wants to go back to prison because he can't stand living with his wife - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result