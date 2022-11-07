Barcelona vs. Manchester United, main course in Europa League after draw

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barcelona celebration.
The round of 32 pairings were defined.
November 07, 2022, 08:01 AM
Barcelona, eliminated in the Champions League group stage, will play against
Manchester United in the knockout round for access to the Europa League round of 16, as determined by Monday’s draw in Nyon (Switzerland).
In a duel between two period scorers, Robert Lewandowski for the Catalans and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils, the Spanish team will host the English on February 16 and will play the second leg in Manchester a week later.
