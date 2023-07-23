He FC Barcelona canceled this Saturday’s friendly match against Juventusthe first of his pre-season tour in the United States, due to a viral gastroenteritis that affects a good part of its footballers.

The crash, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara, California“has been suspended. An important part of the Barca squad is affected by viral gastroenteritis,” the Spanish team reported in a brief statement issued nine hours after the game.

And now?

The clash was to take place at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49erswith capacity for 68,500 spectators, and was chosen to inaugurate the so-called Soccer Champions Tour, an exhibition tour in which six of the main European squads participate.

The Barcelona club, concentrated in Los Angeles (California) from last Wednesday, he did not give details of the number of players affected by the virus.

According to Spanish media, the French defender Jules Koundé and the young winger Alejandro Balde, who have not trained at the same pace as their teammates in recent days, would be part of a group of between 12 and 15 affected footballers, in addition to a member of the technical team.

🚨 FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 PM at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been cancelled. A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis. pic.twitter.com/vnpmhFFucX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2023

Barcelona had planned to make the flight of just over an hour between Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay, where Santa Clara is located, on Saturday morning and travel back at night. Before the game, members of the board of directors were going to participate in a tourist event and a meeting with representatives of the important technological sector of the region.

Juventus, for their part, had already traveled to Santa Clara and were training on the pitch at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Barcelona has three other games scheduled in the United States, starting with a game against Arsenal on Wednesday at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, considered the most expensive stadium in the world with a cost of more than 5,000 million dollars.

On July 29, they will face Real Madrid in a new Spanish Classic abroad and will close their tour on August 1 against AC Milan in Las Vegas (Nevada). This week the team leading Xavi Hernandez has carried out four training sessions at the Memorial Coliseum facilities, near downtown Los Angeles, under temperatures that exceed 30ºC. Previously, the current champion of the Spanish league had started the preseason with a week of work in

Barcelona.

