October 27, 2022
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, LIVE, minute by minute, Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
in Sports
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Match of the group stage of the competition.

Barcelona receives on Wednesday the Bayern Munich on the fifth day of the Champions League with an eye on Milan, where a large part of the chances of the azulgranas to continue in the continental championship are decided.

Third in Group C, three points behind Inter de MilanSecond-placed Barça could be eliminated from the Champions League, even before playing against Bayern, if the Italians win their game against the Czech Viktoria Pilsen, who have lost all their games so far.

(Luisa Agudelo: the heroine who put Colombia in the final of the U-17 World Cup)
(Between tears and screams: this is how the U-17 National Team celebrated its passage to the final)

With their sights set on that game, Barcelona can only win against Bayern and rely on a stumble by Inter to try to have one last chance next week. We have a little hope, but things are very difficult”, said this Tuesday the coach of the Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandezrecognizing that “there are many numbers that we will not pass”.

After the setback against Inter and the defeat in the league classic against Real Madrid, the last two victories against Athletic Bilbao (4-0) and Villarreal (3-0) in the Spanish championship have raised the spirits of the azulgrana.

Follow the match here.

