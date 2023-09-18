FC Barcelona is rediscovering its best level and they are fighting for the top of the Spanish championship against Real Madrid, just this weekend they have given a coup of authority by beating Real Betis with a 5-0 win, including It looks better and better.
Now, you will receive Antwerp of Belgium in its presentation in the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 in the group stage on the corresponding matchday 1 of Group H.
For its part, the Belgian team has come from four matches without knowing defeat and has just won by a 0-3 away win against Westerlo. And he has just qualified for the international tournament after having eliminated the AEK Athens from Greece.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this duel that will be quite interesting.
Movistar, Movistar+ (Spain), FunoTV, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX, Paramount+ (United States), ESPN 2 Star+ (Argentina), HBO Max (Mexico).
Goalie: Marc-André ter Stegen.
Defenses: J. Cancelo, J. Koundé, A. Christensen and A. Balde.
Media: Gavi, O. Romeu, F. de Jong.
Forwards: F. Torres, R. Lewandowski and J. Félix.
The culé team has just given a historic victory to the green and white team in the Spanish championship, so they arrive at their Champions League duel with full confidence and will seek to achieve not only the victory, but a good goal difference.
Goalie: J. Butez.
Defenses: J. Bataille, T. Alderweireld, S. Coulibaly, O. Wijndal.
Media: A. Vermeeren and M. Keita.
Forwards: V. Janssen.
The Belgian team has also scored goals and did so as a visitor, so they will go to Spain with the aim of complicating the situation for the team. Xavi Hernandez.
FC Barcelona 4-0 Antwerp.
