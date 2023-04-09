Within Barcelona they are not satisfied with the club’s attackers, it seems that if Lewandowski or at their best Dembélé they do not resolve the offensive factor. No one else has the integers to make a difference when looking for goals. At 90min we have recently informed you that the decision has been made within the club to at least listen to offers in the summer for the possible transfers of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha.
Right now none of the three mentioned has according to the people inside the club. Much more is expected of them, because in the case of Ansu there has been enormous patience with his injuries, while Ferran and Raphinha were millionaire signings. The team knows that more dynamite is required in the attack, which is why they seriously analyze the option of signing a winger that they have already negotiated for months. This is Ferreira Carrasco.
For months, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona signed a purchase preference for the Belgian footballer in exchange for 15 million euros. Sport anticipates that the culés today more than ever consider taking the attacker to their ranks but before exercising the clause, Laporta and his entourage want to negotiate a price below the one mentioned above. In the same way, it is pointed out that in order to make Yannick’s offer a reality, one of the three players mentioned in the first paragraphs must leave first, otherwise it is impossible.
