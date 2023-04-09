#FCB 🔵🔴

🔒 The Blaugrana club has Carrasco tied up, who is rejecting offers

💸 The purchase option is 15 million, but at Barça they think they can lower it

✍️ L. Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/dPbTVVBaUc

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) April 8, 2023