The Catalans know that they will have to reinforce the squad in 2022, either in winter or summer and although the club’s finances are not the best, Laporta and his team value ways to bring new pieces to the team that Xavi directs today.
Such is the case that yesterday, prior to the delivery of the Golden Boy, Joan Laporta and the famous agent Mino Raiola held a meeting to talk about the players who are represented by the Italian, among which Haaland and Paul Pogba stand out, although it is not another footballer who has been located within the list of the culés.
Given the lack of confidence that Dest and Mingueza offer on the right side, as well as the emerging arrival of Dani Alvés, Barcelona seeks the arrival of a defender from said band who manages to attack and defend correctly and one of Raiola’s represented is A very attractive option, it is Mazraoui, Ajax man who ends his contract in June 2022, being that he could arrive with the Catalans at zero cost, an ideal signing for the needs of those of Barcelona that also has a performance optimal, being the undisputed holder of Ajax and with an attractive age of 24 years.
