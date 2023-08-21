After a complex start, Barcelona has achieved its first victory of the season in LaLiga, this as a local against Cádiz, a game that has not been easy at all, but through insistence and the quality chair of Pedri and Gundogan, the blaugrana have been able to solve successfully. Now, one more week, the club’s leadership will have to resolve market issues, which are a headache.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the transfer of Dest to PSV, one of the last discards that kept a place within the squad, now the club’s board of directors must resolve the future of a player who has become a headache, it is Clement Lenglet , who rejected the place that Aymeric Laporte now has within Al-Nassr in order to continue his career within Europe and it seems that the French defender will fulfill the desired task since the beginning of the market.
Lenglet wants to return to London to have one more season with Tottenham. The player has a full agreement with Spurs to be a player in the squad for at least one more year and now the clubs are expected to reach an agreement in days as Barcelona is on the brink of it. Unfortunately for the culés, the sale option is moving away and everything could be left in a transfer in which the Premier League team takes over most of the center-back’s salary.
