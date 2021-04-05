After Atlético de Madrid’s defeat against Sevilla, Barcelona has become the great favorite to win LaLiga and everything, without playing their game this Monday against Real Valladolid (9pm) at the Camp Nou. If he manages to add the three points against the Blanquivioletas, the advantage will be reduced to just one goal with the Rojiblancos.

The Catalans trust in the comeback after the improvement of Koeman’s team in this final stretch, the rojiblancos hope to hold the last pull andhe Real Madrid crouches behind as the least favorite and waiting to be the ‘underdog’ that ends up triumphing.

Barcelona is the favorite

At the moment, for the bookmakers the big favorite is Barcelona. The comeback of those of Ronald Koeman moves between 1.83 and two euros per euro bet. At Bet365 they see him as the most likely champions (1.83) and also at Codere (1.85). 888 Sport and Betfair raise their quota to two euros. Betsson also drops it to around 1.8 (1.86) and Betfair is the one that pays the most for the culé victory with 2.1 euros.

The possibilities of the rojiblancos are not so far from those of the Catalans, but their dynamics have taken them out of being the favorites despite continuing to be the leaders of the competition. That Atlético is champion is paid between 2.3 and 2.5 euros. At Bet365 they bet on the lowest odds while at Codere they raise the figure to two and a half. Same figure for 888 Sport. Meanwhile, Betsson and Betfair remain at 2.3 giving the rojiblancos more options.

Zidane’s pupils, current champions of the competition, appear as the unexpected guest to this fight. At the moment he sees some distance, but his trajectory is ascending and his desire for a title does not diminish. Whites are the ones who see the most changes in their quota with a minimum of 3.80 and a maximum quota of five euros. For Bet365, Real Madrid could fight, but not with too many options, raising their quota to four euros. Codere remains in that line although it drops to 3.80. 888Sport is the one who sets the highest bar with five euros and Betsson continues to lag behind with 4.90 per euro bet. Betfair remains in an average result with 3.75 to those who trust that the whites will be able to reissue victory in the league tournament.