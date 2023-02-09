The situation of Manchester City puts them in a complex moment and with an unpromising future. The Sky Blues could have a lot of trouble with the squad if they are found guilty of financial Fair Play mismanagement. A sports sanction with loss of points or even relegation to the Championship could immediately mean the departure of all the stars from the squad and also at a very low price.
There are several clubs that dream of this scenario becoming a reality. This would open the door to achieving a significant rain of heavyweights for the summer market. One of the clubs paying attention to this fact is Barcelona, since the Catalans have been interested in several players from Pep’s team for a long time, but there is a name in particular that Xavi loves and that they have sought without success for a long time: the Portuguese, Bernardo Silva.
Mundo Deportivo informs that although Barcelona does not lose detail about the future of the Manchester City squad, to this day the culés only have one player from the English team in mind. This is Bernardo Silva, an interior player whose conditions make Xavi fall in love, but who has been discarded in many markets because of his price, which can reach 100 million euros. But, now if there is a forced drop in it, Laporta and Alemany could well attack for the signing of the man represented by Jorge Mendes.
