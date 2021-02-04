Barcelona has not forgotten Real Madrid when celebrating its feat in Granada. He was out of the Copa del Rey, but managed to overcome a 2-0 with a great performance from Griezmann. And there has been a recadito from the culé club to the target through social networks, as explained by Cuatro. A message with a photograph appeared on the official Barcelona Twitter account. In it Griezmann appears celebrating one of the goals, imitating a golf player as if he had just hit a ball. Above, the written message was the following in English: “Barcelona. Comeback. Golf. In that order.” The irony refers to that image of Bale, after Wales got the ticket for the European Championship, in which together with his teammates he posed with a flag with the following message: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” . That snapshot made Real Madrid very bad, in a new episode of the little affection that the Welshman showed for the club.

The supposed tweet with which, according to Cuatro, Barcelona has trolled Madrid.

The Barcelona trolling would have lasted little, since Barcelona withdrew, according to Cuatro, that tweet quickly and replaced it by one with the same image, but without a provocative message. Only the image of Griezmann kicking and an “I adore this moment” formed with emojis. The dart withdrew. Barcelona and Koeman breathe after having turned a game that the coach believes will serve to multiply the team’s self-esteem, as well as to continue in the fight for all the titles.