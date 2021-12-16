These are the rumors of signings with which the culé environment has dawned:
Xavi’s vote of confidence aligning him in the starting eleven in Barcelona’s game against Osasuna has restored confidence to a Samuel Umtiti who seems willing to try to triumph at Barça. There are rumors that he would even be willing to renegotiate his salary in order not to be one of the highest chips on the team. Benfica has no intention of leaving and rumors have appeared throughout the week linking the French central with the Portuguese club.
Despite the fact that many other names have emerged in the last hours, Barcelona’s main objective for the winter market continues to be Ferran Torres. The Manchester City striker is not counting on all the opportunities he would like in England and his goal is to add minutes and goals to be a fixture in Luis Enrique’s eleven for the next World Cup in Qatar, an appointment for which there is no more. one year. We will see if Barça finally achieves its goal and incorporates the Valencian footballer next January.
An incorporation that could come in handy for Barcelona to add wardrobe funds would be that of Alexis Sánchez until June. The Chilean footballer wants to leave Inter Milan and would not mind returning home and even accepting that role as a substitute player to help in key moments. It would be a curious but perhaps useful addition.
The rumors that linked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Barcelona are dissipating. Despite the fact that Mikel Arteta has removed the captaincy from him, except for a last minute surprise, the Gabonese player will remain at Arsenal for the time being, at least until the end of this season.
The Moroccan right-back of Ajax has opted for Barça despite the fact that there are many clubs in Europe willing to face his signing. The meeting of the president of Barcelona with his representative, Mino Raiola, has been key for the African to decide that Barcelona is the best step for his career. One of the keys is that the Culé team has practically guaranteed ownership.
The biggest teams in Europe have knocked on Frenkie de Jong’s door, which in principle is not for sale but his bad start to the campaign begins to worry the Catalans who continue to have blind faith in his figure, as he already demonstrated last season that he is one of the best players in the world. It is dangerous that those great Europeans who have been interested in his situation can grant him a much higher salary than he is earning so far in Barcelona.
