FC Barcelona, who is about to become champion of the highest Spanish competition, is reprogramming all the plans and recalculating the routes with the cheap GPS for the next season. The Blaugrana club has not had a good time in certain aspects, especially in the economic aspect that everyone already knows. Even when the end of the season is already in sight with certain objectives achieved, the administration of the culé club will seek to strengthen the team and perhaps shield it, with new signings.
Another issue that has to be resolved is the issue of renewals and registrations of some important players. Up to three players from the first team are the ones who are pending with their renewals (or not) regarding this season. Next, we review it.
When does your contract end?
The veteran Barça midfielder ends his contract on June 30, 2023. ‘Busi’ has been at the Blaugrana club practically all his life. He was part of a spectacular era of total football and is one of the club’s banners.
How is your renovation going?
There is nothing clear regarding its renewal. Xavi wants to keep him in the squad for one more year but the player still hasn’t expressed his desire to stay. He has interesting offers from other clubs but especially from the MLS.
When does your contract end?
Same case as Sergio Busquets. Both players end their contract on the last day of June for this year 2023.
How is your renovation going?
Barcelona’s intention is to renew him and give him away again as he did in the past (Galatasaraay) or else sell him.
More news about FC Barcelona
When does your contract end?
The contractual dynamics of the goalkeeper is the same as the previously mentioned players, with the only difference that he has the option of extending two more years if the club wishes.
How is your renovation going?
There is no news in your case. Everything would be subject to what Iñaki Peña would do, if he stays or finally leaves.
When does your contract end?
The contractual issue for young Gavi is quite different. For reasons of the salary limit imposed by LaLiga, the midfielder could be released on the last day of June if he is not able to sign up on time.
How is your renovation going?
Despite the rumors that run far and wide about a possible departure for Gavi to other top clubs, the youngster has already expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona no matter what. The club is working on a formula to register him as soon as possible.
When does your contract end?
Another of the contracts that has to undergo a solution is that of the Uruguayan defender. It is not about to expire, but due to salary limits imposed by LaLiga, his contract is in danger.
How is your renovation going?
Araújo’s situation is much simpler than Gavi’s, especially since the club will have more time to resolve it. The Uruguayan has already shown that his intention is to stay at Barcelona for a long time. There is no danger.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #transfer #market #players #contract #status #renewal
Leave a Reply