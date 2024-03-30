the case

Barcelona is struggling with an excess of tourists, but measures to regulate the flow seem ineffective. The latest case is the escalators of the Barcelona metro stop that reaches the Sagrada Familia, which have become, due to social emulation, a fixed stop for tourists to take photos and videos of Gaudi's work from below. To avoid crowds and reduce the risk of dangerous selfies, the municipality of the Catalan city has placed signs prohibiting photos and videos while climbing stairs. but as local news reports (and also Lapresse's cameras) document, no one respects the ban.



