Madrid (dpa)

Barcelona continued to tighten its grip on the top of the La Liga table, and overcame a new obstacle in its successful campaign to regain the title that it had been absent from in the last three seasons, after it achieved a valuable 1-0 victory over its host Villarreal, in the 21st stage of the competition.

Barcelona’s balance, which continued its uprising in the championship by achieving its 18th victory in the competition during the current season and the sixth in a row, rose to 56 points in the lead.

Barcelona widened the difference to 11 points in front of its closest rivals, its traditional rivals Real Madrid, who will play with its guest Elche next Wednesday at the same stage, after the arrival of the royal team from the Club World Cup in Morocco, which it crowned for the fifth time in its history.

On the other hand, Villarreal’s balance, which suffered its eighth loss in the competition this season, stopped at 31 points in eighth place.

Pedri assumed the championship role in the meeting after scoring Barcelona’s only goal in the 18th minute, to give coach Xavi Hernandez’s team a significant impetus before its upcoming match against its guest Manchester United, next Thursday, in the first leg of the qualifying round for the round of 16 in the European Championship. With this victory, Barcelona continued its supremacy in its meetings against Villarreal at the “La Ceramica” stadium, the stronghold of the team nicknamed the “Yellow Submarines”, for the fourth consecutive match.