The 2022-23 season has to be that of Barcelona’s resurrectionat least that is the intention of the board chaired by Joan Laporta, who has put a very balanced team in the hands of Xavi Hernández, led by Robert Lewandowski and with duplicate top-level positions.

of depression after the departure of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the 1,350 million debts, to the exciting reversal that is glimpsed, although it has been based on selling futures, practically half of the television rights for the next 25 years and 24.5 percent of Barça Studios. But there was no other.

With runaway debt, a negative net worth (-451) and an exorbitant wage bill, it was all about selling grandma’s jewelry and looking forward.

For all this, Barcelona would have to be skilled in the market and luckily they had their sports director, Mateu Alemany, in the most decisive actor to attract the pieces that Xavi I had in mind.

This is how Raphinha arrived, an emerging Brazilian soccer player; he renewed below his pretensions Ousmane Dembele, but above all Barça convinced Lewandowski to lead his project.

And they don’t stop there. Elche has confirmed this Monday the addition to its squad of the Argentine left-back Lautaro Blanco, who comes from Rosario Central and has signed for the next five seasons.

This indicates that the rumor of the possible arrival of Johan Mojica to FC Barcelona.

Although it is expected that he will continue in Elche, the board executed Plan B so that an eventual departure of the Colombian does not take it by surprise.

Johan Mojica: was in all 4 games and was the option chosen by José Pékerman to be Frank Fabra's replacement. His effectiveness in the take was 100 percent (watch out!), he committed 3 fouls, he saw a yellow card he fulfilled behind, although at the start, where he had a great perspective, he was left in debt: he only made 9 long passes in 390 minutes and he did not shine with the centers, his specialty.

