Montserrat Caballé and Freddie Mercury made history thanks to their mutual admiration and singing together ‘Barcelona’, the anthem of the Olympic event in the Catalan capital in 1992. Officially released in 1988, four years before the Olympic Games, 35 years then the manuscript with the song’s lyrics will go up for auction on September 7, along with 1,500 personal items from the legendary British singer, songwriter and leader of Queen, the no less mythical rock band.

The Sotheby’s auction house will put the manuscript up for sale with an estimated price between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds sterling (3,500 to 5,800 euros), figures that will surely multiply in a bid that is already open electronically. An extensive collection of personal objects and documents belonging to Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991, will be put up for sale at the same session, including autographed letters, suits, records, jewelry and paintings.

Sheet music for ‘Barcelona’, manuscripts and other personal belongings of Freddie Mercury







The original manuscript of ‘Barcelona’ contains the lyrics of the song in English and Spanish. The lot includes copies of a version of the theme with variations and original manuscripts of the other themes that were part of the album recorded by the Catalan soprano and the British singer. Sotheby’s is also selling some of the striking costumes that Mercury used to publicize the album and wore in concerts, drafts of well-known songs that he composed for Queen or the famous crown that he wore on the band’s last tour in 1986.



Manuscript of ‘Barcelona’







passion for opera



Passionate about opera since his youth, Mercury fell even more in love with the lyrical genre in the last years of his life, obsessed with the voices of great divas such as Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland and Caballé herself. During the tour of ‘A Kind of Magic’ (1986), the Queen singer said in an interview on Spanish television that Caballé had the best voice in the world. “She has the best voice of all living human beings,” he said. Mercury according to her biographer Lesley-Ann Jones.

His great and ancient admiration for the Barcelona soprano had crystallized in 1983 when he saw her sing Verdi’s ‘A Masquerade Ball’ at the Royal Opera House in London. Mercury swore to himself then that she had to unite her voice with that of the prodigious soprano. The singer’s team contacted the representative of the Spanish, his brother Carlos Caballé, insisting on the rocker’s desire to collaborate with the soprano. It only remained to find the right occasion.

«I think Montserrat has a wonderful voice, and on Spanish television one day it occurred to me to comment on it. […] Next thing I know, he called me and said, ‘Let’s do something together.’ I was completely stunned… », can be read in ‘Freddie Mercury: his life as told by himself’.

The initial encounter between Mercury and Caballé in Barcelona in March 1987 soon turned into a friendship between “my Super Diva” and “my Number One.” During an evening of wine and song at the Garden Lodge, Caballé suggested Mercury write some songs for a possible collaboration. The first fruit was ‘Barcelona’, a triumphant celebration of the friendship between the singers and the Catalan capital. «Freddie Mercury developed the album with Michael Moran -owner of the necessary classical formation- between 1987 and 1988, with recording sessions adapted to Caballé’s performance calendar. The lyrics for ‘The Golden Boy’ were written by Tim Rice. Mercury was very proud of his collaboration with the great opera diva,” reads the singer’s memorial book. Mercury was an avid collector, but since his death in November 1991 from HIV-related medical complications, his estate has been in the custody of his former partner and close friend Mary Austin.