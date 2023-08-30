Barcelona prepares the landing on the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, in a short time. The decidedly sensational news has found its way into the economic pages of País and del Mundo in the last two days. Because it would be a ‘betrayal’ to the essence of ‘Més que un club’, one of the four La Liga teams (with Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna) which are not joint-stock companies but remain, at least theoretically, in the hands of associates.

There has been talk of a possible epochal change in Barcelona’s corporate structure for a long time, but the move to Spa has always been ruled out by Joan Laporta, the topic is taboo. But let’s say the bad economic reality of the Catalan club is pushing the current management to always look for new ways, and here is the financial engineering movement. Last year Barcelona, ​​desperate for funds, began to dismember and sell the club, the famous ‘palancas’, or levers, activated to complete a good transfer campaign. Assignment to third parties of the exploitation of the audiovisual area, TV rights or merchandising.

the operation

—

Now a second economic renewal plan is underway. In June, Barcelona registered three new companies: Sudburylane, Locksley Invest and Bridgeburg Invest. Attention should be paid to the latter, the Trojan horse chosen by Barça to get to the Nasdaq. Let’s take a side step: the Blaugrana club has moved the company Barça Media, which centralizes the creation, production and sale of the club’s digital content, to the Netherlands, and it is from here that it will make the leap to New York. Barça Media will merge with Mountain and Co., an American spac, and will also merge into this company Bridgeburg Invest, which controls Barça Vision, which is the corporate branch that deals with Tokens, NFT, Web3 and Metaverse. 29.5% of Bridgeburg has just been sold to the German Libero Football fund and another buyer managed by Nipa Capital. Among the ‘heads’ known to participate in the operation is Peter Kenyon, former manager of Chelsea and Manchester United. It will be Mountain and Co. that will manage the Catalan club’s landing on the Nasdaq in an operation that on paper will be worth one billion euros. The idea is to make Barça Media and Barça Vision generate greater income, which can support and replenish the asphyxiated coffers of Fútbol Club Barcelona. The partners are currently silent.