The winds of crisis are blowing hard on Barcelona forced to give up even the TV channel. Indeed, it has been known that the Catalan club will close “Barça TV” on June 30, at the end of the current contract with Movistar Televisión. Barça’s board of directors has decided not to extend the agreement with the multinational platform. The decision is part of the cuts that are being made to comply with La Liga’s demands in terms of financial Fair Play. This decision will lead to the dismissal of around 150 professionals, including contractors and collaborators, from the club. Therefore, Barça TV will disappear as it was conceived now and new formulas are being sought to maintain the image of the club and continue to broadcast its contents, taking advantage of the strong implementation of the club on social networks.