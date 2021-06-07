Schedule: What time to see Barcelona – Tenerife?

Barcelona and Tenerife will meet this Monday, June 7 in the first match of the semifinals ofl ACB playoff basketball in its edition of 2021. The match will start at 19:00 hours and it will be played in the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Television: How to watch Barcelona – Tenerife on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Barcelona vs Tenerife live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 21:15 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Barcelona – Tenerife, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Barcelona vs Tenerife. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as chronicle nothing more to conclude.