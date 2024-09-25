Marc André Ter Stegen and his serious injury this last weekend against Villarreal may have reorganized the cards for the Barçawho beyond looking for a replacement for this season, has already pointed to a possible substitute, and you surely know him from his performances with his national team.
According to the account Sports WorldFC Barcelona is looking for a “patch”, in its own words, at least until the end of the current season. After that, it has several objectives, but One of the most prominent is Diogo Costa, goalkeeper of FC Porto. The 1.86m goalkeeper is appreciated, especially for his performances during important matches, such as at the 2022 World Cup or at Euro 2024 this summer with the Seleção.
The Blaugrana’s sporting management believes that the goalkeeper has what it takes to compete for a starting place in a team fighting for the Champions League. However, the club’s financial situation forces them to postpone the offer until 2025. However, it is not certain that the player will still be at the club by then, nor that Barcelona will have enough cash.
But before this option, Giorgi Mamardashvili was the number one target for the Blaugranas, and several contacts were made, before the Georgian signed for Liverpool for 30 million euros.
