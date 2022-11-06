Barça and Real Madrid have faced each other this afternoon in a new edition of the already famous Women’s Clásico. Once again, Barcelona has been victorious in a very comfortable game in which the Catalans have been able to go well over their “eternal” rival.
After four minutes, the Barcelona team went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a great header from Crnogornevic in a move in which the white players were able to do much more. Again in a move that left much to be desired by Real Madrid, Patri Guijarro increased the advantage and put the second of the Catalans in the electronic.
After the start of the second 45 minutes, Aitana Bonmatí was the one who added one more target to the scoreboard after a great shot, and the final 0-4 came in the last 10 minutes in another play in which the meringues were once again misguided. A match to forget for a Real Madrid that had a good run of play.
With this result, Barcelona consolidates its victory, and now has 24 points thanks to its eight wins in the eight games it has played. He has only conceded two goals. For its part, Real Madrid is in fifth position with one game in hand. A victory would place them second.
