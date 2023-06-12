CBA – semi-final – working day 3 Unicaja barca

Barcelona takes advantage in the semifinal and is one step away from finding the way to fight for the title. The victory in the Malaga pavilion redirects the tie against Unicaja, who put up with the guy until the last quarter.

In the fight for a place in the final, nobody saves anything, neither Unicaja nor Barcelona. On the shores of the indomitable Guadalhorce, more than ten thousand souls forget what happens outside the Martín Carpena, even what they will have to do the next day, to push the boys in the green shirt. Everything is green in there when Ibon Navarro gives instructions on his blackboard; while Jasikevicius bellows, sweating under his blue suit, white shirt, purple tie, and light brown shoes.

There only the men in gray, the referees, seem to remain calm while the game is played blow by blow, from basket to basket. Two minutes pass before someone scores, it’s Unicaja, the delirium, only 2-0 and 38 minutes ahead. David Kravish is plugged in and the game is played at the rhythm of Illinois, which he marks.

Laprovittola begins to choke on the clash based on fouls and Unicaja takes the lead after a 7-2 run, which is a world in such an even fight. Perry and Carter support Unicaja; the solidity of Mirotic, who did not appear much in the previous game of the series, does the same with Barça.

The team from Malaga with an advantage (43-40) goes into the break after a ferocious game, but Jasikevicius does not end up unhappy, “it’s a matter of ironing out the details,” he confesses. Everything remains the same at the beginning of the third quarter, but little by little, those details are leaning towards the Barça side. Despite the fact that Laprovittola commits his fourth foul at 7.30m to the end of the third quarter, a problem at any other time, the choral game and the Barça wardrobe mean that the absence of one of its key players is barely noticeable. Unicaja’s performance dropped, he began to miss shots, and his rival was relentless. “This is the way”, says Jasikevicius, after the great performance of Satoranski, Mirotic, and the whole team in general. “They have arrived better at the end,” admits Ibon Navarro. Barça is one victory away from the final, and they have two bullets left.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.