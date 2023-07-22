Barcelona has announced the cancellation of the friendly match that was to be played against Juventus in Santa Clara, California, early Saturday morning to Sunday. The suspension of the match is due to the fact that several team players have contracted gastroenteritis, as reported by the club on its social networks. “FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium corresponding to the Soccer Champions Tour, has been suspended. An important part of the Barcelona squad is affected by viral gastroenteritis.”, reports the statement, which does not specify the number of affected players.

The match against the Italian team was the first of the pre-season friendlies that Barcelona had planned to play on their American tour. The other rivals of the Catalans on the other side of the pond are Arsenal (Thursday 27, 4.30), Real Madrid (Saturday 29, 23.00), Milan (Wednesday 2, 5.00). The club has not reported whether the situation will affect the rest of the matches.

