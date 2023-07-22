Barcelona has canceled the friendly match this Saturday, July 22, that they had against Juventus as part of their tour of USAthis derived from a medical problem with his squad and is that a large part of the players presented a table of viral gastroenteritis.

Through a statement, the Spanish club explained that its duel against the Italian team is suspended although they do not confirm if it will be rescheduled or will have to be terminated.

“FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium corresponding to the Soccer Champions Tour, has been suspended. An important part of the Barcelona squad is affected by viral gastroenteritis.”, it reads.

For now, the number of players that have been affected is not known, but it is presumed that it would be the vast majority of the squad, so they decided to put the game aside. The Barcelona medical team did not disclose the causes of this situation, although the change in conditions from Spain to those of the United States could be dealt with, especially with food.

This tour of Barcelona will have to stop for a bit hoping everyone improves to be able to continue. They have to face European clubs that make up a friendly championship in the USA as part of their preseasons. Among the most striking duels will be the Spanish Classic on July 29.

Summoned from Barcelona to tour the USA | Photo: FCB

Juventus who would be his rival will have to find a new way to prepare until the next game arrives, which will be in a few more days. Already in their social networks they released details that they will not appear in the USA tonight.