17 – 25

End of the first quarter

17 – 25

Kristian Kullamaee triple [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Rubén Domínguez

17 – 22

Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] cuts the pass to Juan Núñez

17 – 22

Xavi Rabaseda [Surne Bilbao Basket] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.

17 – 22

Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Juan Núñez

14 – 22

Alley-Hoop by Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Harald Frey

14 – 20

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]

12 – 20

Kristian Kullamaee’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Juan Núñez

12 – 20

Harald Frey [Surne Bilbao Basket] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.

12 – 20

Dario Brizuela [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Kristian Kullamaee.

12 – 20

Ruben Dominguez [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the second free throw

12 – 19

Ruben Dominguez [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the first free throw

12 – 18

Time-out

12 – 18

1st personal foul by Justin Anderson [Barça] on Rubén Domínguez when he pitched for two.

12 – 18

Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Harald Frey.

12 – 18

1st personal foul in attack by Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Juan Núñez

12 – 18

The ball goes out.

12 – 18

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman triple [Surne Bilbao Basket]

12 – 15

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça] with assistance from Juan Núñez

12 – 15

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]

10 – 15

Tryggvi Hlinason [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.

10 – 15

Kevin Punter [Barça] the basket misses. The ball goes out.

10 – 15

Zoran Dragic’s layup [Surne Bilbao Basket] after a counterattack, with assistance from Tomasz Gielo

10 – 13

Tomasz Gielo [Surne Bilbao Basket] steals the ball from Joel Parra

10 – 13

Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.

10 – 13

Kevin Punter’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky

7 – 13

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the second free throw

7 – 12

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the first free throw

7 – 11

1st personal foul by Tomas Satoransky [Barça] on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman when he pitched for two.

7 – 11

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

7 – 11

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Kevin Punter

7 – 11

Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines.

7 – 11

Jabari Parker [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason.

7 – 11

Jabari Parker offensive rebound [Barça] after missing his shot to the basket

7 – 11

Kevin Punter [Barça] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker

7 – 11

Tomasz Gielo’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Jabari Parker

7 – 11

Melwin Pantzar’s Basket [Surne Bilbao Basket]

7 – 9

Mate by Youssoupha Fall [Barça]

5 – 9

Jabari Parker [Barça] He misses the basket due to a block by Tryggvi Hlinason

5 – 9

Matte by Tryggvi Hlinason [Surne Bilbao Basket]

5 – 7

Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason

5 – 7

Tomas Satoransky’s triple [Barça]

2 – 7

Tomasz Gielo Bomb [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman

2 – 5

Youssoupha Fall Hook [Barça]

0 – 5

Youssoupha Fall Offensive Rebound [Barça] after missing his shot to the basket

0 – 5

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman triple [Surne Bilbao Basket]

0 – 2

Jabari Parker [Barça] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason.

0 – 2

Zoran Dragic’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Álex Abrines

0 – 2

Zoran Dragic Hook [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Tryggvi Hlinason

0 – 0

Kevin Punter [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Zoran Dragic.

0 – 0

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines

0 – 0

Start of the match