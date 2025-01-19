End of the first quarter
Kristian Kullamaee triple [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Rubén Domínguez
Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] cuts the pass to Juan Núñez
Xavi Rabaseda [Surne Bilbao Basket] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.
Chimezie Metu Triple [Barça] with assistance from Juan Núñez
Alley-Hoop by Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Harald Frey
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]
Kristian Kullamaee’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Juan Núñez
Harald Frey [Surne Bilbao Basket] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.
Dario Brizuela [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Kristian Kullamaee.
Ruben Dominguez [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the second free throw
Ruben Dominguez [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the first free throw
Time-out
1st personal foul by Justin Anderson [Barça] on Rubén Domínguez when he pitched for two.
Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Harald Frey.
1st personal foul in attack by Marvin Jones [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Juan Núñez
The ball goes out.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman triple [Surne Bilbao Basket]
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça] with assistance from Juan Núñez
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]
Tryggvi Hlinason [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Chimezie Metu.
Kevin Punter [Barça] the basket misses. The ball goes out.
Zoran Dragic’s layup [Surne Bilbao Basket] after a counterattack, with assistance from Tomasz Gielo
Tomasz Gielo [Surne Bilbao Basket] steals the ball from Joel Parra
Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.
Kevin Punter’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the second free throw
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman [Surne Bilbao Basket] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Tomas Satoransky [Barça] on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman when he pitched for two.
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Kevin Punter
Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines.
Jabari Parker [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason.
Jabari Parker offensive rebound [Barça] after missing his shot to the basket
Kevin Punter [Barça] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker
Tomasz Gielo’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Jabari Parker
Melwin Pantzar’s Basket [Surne Bilbao Basket]
Mate by Youssoupha Fall [Barça]
Jabari Parker [Barça] He misses the basket due to a block by Tryggvi Hlinason
Matte by Tryggvi Hlinason [Surne Bilbao Basket]
Melwin Pantzar [Surne Bilbao Basket] tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason
Tomas Satoransky’s triple [Barça]
Tomasz Gielo Bomb [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman
Youssoupha Fall Hook [Barça]
Youssoupha Fall Offensive Rebound [Barça] after missing his shot to the basket
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman triple [Surne Bilbao Basket]
Jabari Parker [Barça] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Tryggvi Hlinason.
Zoran Dragic’s first personal foul [Surne Bilbao Basket] about Álex Abrines
Zoran Dragic Hook [Surne Bilbao Basket] with assistance from Tryggvi Hlinason
Kevin Punter [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Zoran Dragic.
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines
Start of the match
