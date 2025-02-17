He Barcelona Supercomputing Center – National Supercomputing Center (BSC -CNS) This Monday has presented the BSC Connects program, “an initiative to promote public-private collaboration and optimize the processes and competitiveness of companies,” as reported in a statement.

Through this program, the business sector can access the computational capacity of the Marenostrum Supercomputer 5 and other artificial intelligence resources (AI) and quantum technologies of the BSC.

“With BSC Connects, we want to bring all the knowledge and technology of BSC closer to companies, helping them transform their businesses with innovative solutions and anticipate the technological challenges of the future,” said the director of Innovation and Business Development of the BSC, Mariona Sanz.

BSC Connects is based on a Renewable collaboration model Up to three years, structured in several phases that include the identification of technological challenges, the integration of the company into the BSC ecosystem, the training and search for solutions and finally the evaluation and optimization of results.

Vueling, Renfe and Almirall

The program is inspired by the Industrial Liaison Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and incorporates joint communication actions, promotion of cases of use and participation in international conferences and fairs, thus consolidating an innovation network between science and industry.

Within the framework of this initiative, the BSC has already started collaborations with Vuelingto respond to business challenges related to sustainability, and Renfefor the development of cases of AI that improve customer experience and its efficiency. You are also working on agreements with ALMIRALL and the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB).

The launch of BSC Connects coincides with the recent announcement of the initiative Ai Factory from the European Commission, which has granted 200 million euros to BSC for the creation of one of the first seven factories in Europe.