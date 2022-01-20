Saturday, January 22, 2022
Barcelona suffers another hard setback: out of the Copa del Rey

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in Sports
Barcelona

Barcelona receives a goal from Athletic.

Barcelona receives a goal from Athletic.

He was eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16.

Barcelona suffered a new setback by being left out of the Copa del Rey, eliminated this Thursday by Athletic Bilbao, in the round of 16.

(It may interest you: Real Madrid advanced in the Copa del Rey with a lot of drama)

Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 in extra time against Barcelona this Thursday, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, where Real Madrid will also be present after coming back in their round of 16 duel and winning 2-1 at Elche .

Athletic went ahead with a goal from Iker Muniain (2), Ferran Torres equalized (20), Íñigo Martínez made it 2-1 for the Basques (85) and in added time Pedri made it 2-2 (90+3), leading the match to extra time, where Muniain scored a penalty 3-2 (106), which leaves the defending champion out of the Copa del Rey.

ADVANCE
AFP

