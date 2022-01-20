Barcelona suffers another hard setback: out of the Copa del Rey

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Barcelona receives a goal from Athletic.
Barcelona receives a goal from Athletic.
He was eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 20, 2022, 06:14 PM
Barcelona suffered a new setback by being left out of the Copa del Rey, eliminated this Thursday by Athletic Bilbao, in the round of 16.
(It may interest you: Real Madrid advanced in the Copa del Rey with a lot of drama)
Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 in extra time against Barcelona this Thursday, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, where Real Madrid will also be present after coming back in their round of 16 duel and winning 2-1 at Elche .
Athletic went ahead with a goal from Iker Muniain (2), Ferran Torres equalized (20), Íñigo Martínez made it 2-1 for the Basques (85) and in added time Pedri made it 2-2 (90+3), leading the match to extra time, where Muniain scored a penalty 3-2 (106), which leaves the defending champion out of the Copa del Rey.
ADVANCE
AFP
January 20, 2022, 06:14 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Barcelona #suffers #hard #setback #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply