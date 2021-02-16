Neither the leak of his millionaire contract nor the hostilities of the Spanish treasury. Neither the mistreatment of the Catalan leaders, those who polished the costumes and took Luis Suárez, for example. There are several issues that could be listed, but the reality is that defeats like the one he suffered this Tuesday against Paris Saint Germain are the ones that move Lionel Messe further and further away from Barcelona.

It was lost 4-1 with a Kylian Mbappé – he scored a triplet – in bestial mode. One more Champions that seems to be escaping for La Pulga, who last won it in 2015 and in the past three editions it was left out after suffering hurtful thrashes. Barça is not competitive in Europe and that is what further distances Messi from the Camp Nou.

Kylian Mbappe hits him first and the ball gets into the corner. Photo: REUTERS

It is clear that ehis Barcelona of Ronald Koeman is nothing like Pep Guardiola’s or Luis Enrique’s. But he has a conscience that differentiates him from the teams of Ernesto Valverde or Quique Setién: he recognizes himself inferior to some rivals and does not play football with nostalgia. The last Barça, those who fell crashingly against Rome, Liverpool or Bayern Munich, went out onto the pitch to play as if time had not passed, seeking to attack with debauchery and handle the ball with pure short passes. This team of the Dutchman, does not: against PSG he stood as a smaller team that plays against a colossus of visitor. Folded, without pressure and passive, giving the ball and the territory to the rival. This is how Barça proposed the game at the Camp Nou. To romantics, the idea may seem like an aberration, although the reality is that it is better suited to the situation, because this Barcelona model 2021 is a set that attacks normal and defends horrible.

Mauricio Pochettino was creditable and audacious: he went out to attack a team that has Messi. It is true and it was said that this Barcelona is not scary, but you still have to stand in Catalonia with the sides as if they were extreme, with three defined forwards, with a central steering wheel that was born as a hitch as is Leandro Paredes (of enormous performance) and with two interiors that pressed the exits of Busquets and Pedri. Because you could foresee that PSG would play in the back and launched for that hurtful arrow that is Mbappé. But no: the French came to Spain to stomp.

Hattrick for French. Photo, AP / Joan Monfort.

Barcelona generated opportunities because it has top players in the final meters. Messi will always be Messi, now 60 years old. Then, a second is enough for Rosario to invent something: each time it was turned on, Barça grew. From a long and exact ball from the Flea to De Jong came Kurzawa’s penalty at the Dutch wheel. Messi did not forgive and scored his 27th goal in 30 games in the knockout stage of the Champions League. They were 25 minutes.

But not even trying to defend behind does Barcelona defend well. The return of Gerard Piqué did not mean greater solidity. Marc-André ter Stegen once again demonstrated why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Sergiño Dest will never forget the novel dance that Mbappé gave him.

Pochettino hugs Messi after the match. He awaits you in Paris. Photo: AFP.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is increasingly threatening to sit at Messi and Ronaldo’s table: he scored a hat-trick. The third was a beauty: against lethal and definition at the angle. Keane scored, with a header, the remainder of PSG.

Definitive Champions League game and a win against, a formula that is repeated in Barcelona. And so, Messi is moving further and further away from Catalonia.