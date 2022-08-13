Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona was finally able to register its new contracts, which it concluded this summer, before its first match of the season in the Spanish League against Rayo Vallecano (Saturday), and they are Polish Robert Lewandowski, Ivorian Frank Kessie, Danish Andreas Christensen, and Brazilian Rafinha.

While French defender Jules Conde is still the only one among the new signings who is not registered so far in the lists of the Spanish League.

Barcelona spent 153 million euros on transfers to strengthen its team during the summer, and Lewandowski was the most prominent newcomer from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s board of directors sold part of its assets and concluded agreements, in order to be able to deal with debts amounting to, according to reports, 1.3 billion euros.

The Catalan club announced that it had sold an additional 24.5% of the shares of “Barca Studio”, one of its subsidiaries responsible for managing the digital trading and audiovisual production in the club, to the company “Orvos Media”, for 100 million euros.

The Catalan club did everything possible to get the money quickly so that it could record all the deals it made this summer and comply with the spending limits imposed by the Spanish League.

This sale secured more liquidity, which helped the club raise its salary ceiling, and thus allowed it to register its new players in the “La Liga”, as the Catalan giant succeeded in a few weeks in bringing 600 million euros to supplement its fund.

It remains for Barcelona to solve Conde’s dilemma, as Marca newspaper indicated that the “Blaugrana” must reduce some of its expenses, including dispensing some of its players, in order to be able to register its new French player.